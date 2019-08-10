Home

POWERED BY

Services
Eckersell Funeral Home
101 West Main St.
Rigby, ID 83442
208-745-6604
For more information about
Dan Walker
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Dan Walker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dan Walker


1932 - 2019
Send Flowers
Dan Walker Obituary
Dan J Walker, 87 of Rigby, Idaho, passed away Thursday, August 8, 2019 at the Homestead Assisted Living Center in Rexburg, Idaho.

Dan was born June 4, 1932 in Rigby, Idaho to Lorenzo William Walker and Stella Jenkins Walker. He attended schools in the Rigby area. He enlisted in the US Army and served honorably from 1952 - 1954; he then served in the Army Reserves. He married Ellen Johnston and had 2 children together, Tyanna and Craig; they were later divorced. On May 10, 2008 he married Judy Ann Borresen in Rigby, Idaho.

Dan was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and a member of The American Legion. He enjoyed working as a carpenter and construction contractor and was a highly skilled woodworker and builder. He also raised beef cattle.

He is survived by his wife, Judy Ann Walker of Teton, daughter, Tyanna (Tony) Hook of Payette, Idaho; son, Craig (Diane) Walker of Rigby; brothers, Ned (JoAnn) Walker of Rigby, Kent (Julie) Walker of Idaho Falls, 7 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, 1 grandson, 3 sisters and 2 brothers.

A celebration of Dan's life will be held at 12:00 noon, Thursday, August 15, 2019 at Eckersell Memorial Chapel, 101 W. Main Street, Rigby, Idaho. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 6 to 7:30 pm Wednesday August 14, and Thursday, August 15th, from 11 am to 12 p.m. Interment will be in the Rigby Pioneer Cemetery. Services are under the care of Eckersell Funeral Home in Rigby. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com
Published in Post Register on Aug. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.