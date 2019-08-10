|
Dan J Walker, 87 of Rigby, Idaho, passed away Thursday, August 8, 2019 at the Homestead Assisted Living Center in Rexburg, Idaho.
Dan was born June 4, 1932 in Rigby, Idaho to Lorenzo William Walker and Stella Jenkins Walker. He attended schools in the Rigby area. He enlisted in the US Army and served honorably from 1952 - 1954; he then served in the Army Reserves. He married Ellen Johnston and had 2 children together, Tyanna and Craig; they were later divorced. On May 10, 2008 he married Judy Ann Borresen in Rigby, Idaho.
Dan was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and a member of The American Legion. He enjoyed working as a carpenter and construction contractor and was a highly skilled woodworker and builder. He also raised beef cattle.
He is survived by his wife, Judy Ann Walker of Teton, daughter, Tyanna (Tony) Hook of Payette, Idaho; son, Craig (Diane) Walker of Rigby; brothers, Ned (JoAnn) Walker of Rigby, Kent (Julie) Walker of Idaho Falls, 7 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, 1 grandson, 3 sisters and 2 brothers.
A celebration of Dan's life will be held at 12:00 noon, Thursday, August 15, 2019 at Eckersell Memorial Chapel, 101 W. Main Street, Rigby, Idaho. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 6 to 7:30 pm Wednesday August 14, and Thursday, August 15th, from 11 am to 12 p.m. Interment will be in the Rigby Pioneer Cemetery. Services are under the care of Eckersell Funeral Home in Rigby. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com
Published in Post Register on Aug. 10, 2019