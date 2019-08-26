|
Dana Louise Howe Gneiting, 56, of Idaho Falls, passed away August 24, 2019, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.
Dana was born May 13, 1963, in Everett, Washington, to Larry Howe and Dorothy Myrtle Crawford Howe. She grew up and attended schools in Idaho Falls and graduated from Idaho Falls High School. She also attended Idaho State University.
On October 16, 2009, she married Mark Leon Gneiting in Ammon, Idaho. To this union were born two children, Mark and Fauna. Dana and Mark made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho, where Dana was a loving wife and mother. Dana was a delightful, loving woman. She loved to laugh and had a wicked sense of humor. She could also play a mean game of cards!
She enjoyed helping others, make-up, cats, cooking, and spending time with her family. She is a former member of Idaho Falls 85 OES. She had a very large circle of friends. She attended the Riverside Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Dana is survived by her loving husband, Mark Gneiting of Idaho Falls; son, Mark L. Gneiting of Idaho Falls; daughter, Fauna Vondohln of Idaho Falls; siblings, Ray Naftzger; Roger Howe, and Karen Ker; and 5 grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Memorial Services will be held at a later date.
Published in Post Register on Aug. 26, 2019