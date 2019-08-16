|
Dane L. Hanson, 62, of Idaho Falls, passed away August 15, 2019, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. He was under the care of Aspen Home Health & Hospice.
Dane was born April 5, 1957, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Gary L and Karen Christensen Hanson. He was the oldest of four siblings. Dane was a very happy little boy. He loved his younger brother, Lorin, and they did everything together. He loved wearing his cowboy hat and was called the Sundance Kid. He spent many days growing up going to Wolverine with his grandparents and cousins from Oregon.
Dane went to school in Shelley and graduated from Shelley High School in 1975. He then attended Idaho State University for one year. He worked in Pocatello for a year before going to Portland, Oregon to work at a golf course. He later returned to Idaho Falls and spent the rest of his life there.
He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He enjoyed skiing, traveling, and especially loved family outings and adventures. He loved his family very much and holidays and get-togethers were always his favorite. Dane was a kind, caring person. As his beloved Gram's eye sight failed, he would drive her to appointments and they traveled to Oregon, Washington, California and Yellowstone park over the years. He cherished their time together very much.
Dane is survived by his loving parents, Gary and Karen Hanson of Idaho Falls, ID; brother, Lorin J. (Laura) Hanson of Ucon, ID; sister, Christine (John) Ferguson of Idaho Falls, ID; sister, Diana Lynn (Paul) Hanson of Idaho Falls, ID, five nieces and two nephews, six great nephews and one great niece.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Bill and Rhoda Hanson, and Earl and Gladys Christensen.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, August 23, 2019, at Wood East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road. The family will visit with friends Friday from 10-10:45 a.m. prior to services. Burial will be in Taylor Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to The Development Workshop, https://www.dwinc.org/donate.
Published in Post Register on Aug. 16, 2019