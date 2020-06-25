After a short battle with lung cancer in Sedona Arizona, Daniel J. Kurkowski, 68, has left his earthly body on June 23, 2020 and transitioned on to his next great adventure.
Dan leaves behind his wife and two children. A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In memory of Dan donations can be made to The Nature Conservancy, https://www.nature.org/en-us/membership-and-giving/donate-to-our-mission/other-ways-to-give/honor-and-tribute-giving/. Donations at this website will be directed to Silver Creek Preserve in Bellevue, ID.
Please leave condolences at buelerfuneralhome.com
Published in Post Register on Jun. 25, 2020.