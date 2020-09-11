1/1
Danny Clair Atkins
1956 - 2020
Danny Clair Atkins of Bend, Oregon, age 63, passed away peacefully on August 7th, 2020. He was born on October 14th, 1956 in Blackfoot, Idaho. He was the son of Pete Atkins and Viola Akin. Dan was raised in Blackfoot, Idaho and attended Blackfoot High School where he was a champion diver. He attended Willamette University in Salem, Oregon on a diving scholarship as well as Idaho State University. Dan was a very accomplished artist. He excelled in all forms of art including oils, water colors, pottery and welding. For many years he lived in Jackson Hole, Wyoming where he had a love of all things outdoors serving as a guide on Snake River fishing trips and was a very accomplished hunter. He had a love for life and never met a stranger. He was quick with a smile and or a joke, practical or otherwise. He is survived by his mother Viola Akin of Scottsdale, Arizona, his daughter Talia of Jackson Hole, Wyoming, his four sisters, Cindy Atkins Walsh of Noank, Connecticut, Perrie Atkins of Blackfoot, Idaho, Shannon Lamb of Wheatridge, Colorado and Shelly Atkins of Aravada, Colorado. He was predeceased by his wife Janet of Jackson Hole, Wyoming and his father Pete of Blackfoot, Idaho. Dan will be missed by all who knew him. Once you met Danny, you never forgot him. The family will hold a private celebration of life.

Published in Post Register from Sep. 11 to Sep. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

