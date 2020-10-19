Daris K. Kerbs, age 74, passed away at his home in Bartlesville, Oklahoma on Friday, October 9, 2020.Daris was born June 5, 1946 in St. Anthony, Idaho to George J. and Bertha L. Neiderhaus Kerbs. Daris grew up on the family farm with his three brothers and two sisters.Daris attended elementary school in Wilford and graduated from South Fremont High School in 1964. Daris was a great athlete, playing basketball and football at South Fremont. After high school, he attended Idaho State University where he pledged the Sigma Phi Epsilon Fraternity. Daris loved sports and loved Idaho. He was beside himself with joy when Boise State beat Oklahoma in a last second touchdown of the 2007 Fiesta Bowl.Daris was a member of the Idaho National Guard, 116th Combat Engineer Battalion. At the age of 22, he was activated to Vietnam, based in the Central Highlands (jungle) with Company C (St. Anthony) in the base camp beside the village of B'sar. He proudly served his country from 1968 - 1969. After his honorable discharge, Daris returned to his wife Jody and a little baby girl. He spent a few years logging and farming. On June 5th, 1976 (his birthday), the Teton Dam broke, ending his farming career. In 1977, he left Idaho with Jody and four little girls to Bartlesville, Oklahoma (Jody's home) where he began working in oil production until his retirement in 2015. Daris and Jody eventually divorced. He later married Patricia Dempsey and to this union was born a son. They later divorced.Daris enjoyed hunting, fishing, traveling and especially enjoyed riding his motorcycle. He had a great sense of humor that was contagious to all who knew him. He will be remembered for his entertaining stories about his childhood growing up on the farm with his siblings and wild escapades with his friends, his teasing jokes, his generous laugh, his unfailing work ethic, and his service to his great country, for which he loved.Daris was preceded in death by his parents George & Bertha Kerbs, grandparents, Henry & Elizabeth Kerbs and Jacob & Kathryn Neiderhaus, brother-in-law, Fred Griffel and nephew, Rick Griffel.He is survived by his children Daradi Kerbs, Gretchen Kerbs, Joanna (Gene) Peters, Jennifer (Chip) Brown and Dustin (Nicole) Kerbs; Grandchildren Dillon Magdelano, Trevor Peters, Kelby (Jimmy) Zimmerman, Dayton Kerbs and great-granddaughter, Adeline Zimmerman; Siblings, Larry (Deanna) Kerbs, Duane (Lynda) Kerbs, Gary (Doddie) Kerbs, Sharon Griffel and Linda (George) Crapo and several nieces and nephews, who he loved dearly and they in turn loved him and had many happy times with Uncle Daris.His family will celebrate his life in early Spring of 2021, where they will carry out his wishes of having his ashes spread in the beautiful Teton mountains, in his home State of Idaho.Dad, brother, uncle, and friend may your soul rest in peace!