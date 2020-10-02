Darla Lawson Miles, 85, passed away peacefully on the afternoon of September 29, 2020 in Blackfoot Idaho. Darla was born to Henry Jefferson and Bernice Cahoon Stewart Lawson on October 30, 1934 in Burley Idaho. She was the oldest of 5 children and had a deep love for her parents and siblings.
As a child Darla lived in Pocatello Idaho, Fort Hall Idaho, and Lima Montana and finally moved to Blackfoot. She graduated from Blackfoot High School where she played clarinet in the marching band. Through a blind date she met the love of her life, Frank J Miles. A few months later on February 17, 1956 Frank and Darla were married in Pocatello Idaho. On June 24, 1957 they were sealed for eternity in the Idaho Falls Temple. Together they had 5 children, Jeffrey and Elizabeth Miles, Frank Jay and Sherry Miles, Reed and Nari Miles, Lisa and Tony Behrend, and Susan and Jon Worthen. Her family continued to grow with 18 grandchildren and 52 great grandchildren.
There was nothing in the world more important to Darla than her family. Everything she did in her life was to love and serve them. Second to her family was her love of the gospel of Jesus Christ. She served in the Primary, Young Women's, and Relief Society. Her most recent calling was to have the Sacrament Bread to the church every Sunday and she was able to fulfill this with the help of her dearest friend Idella Fackrell.
Darla loved driving school bus for the family business she started with her husband. She loved the little children who were on her route. She was a master gardener and could grow and can green beans like no other. She loved canning and in the last few weeks canned tomatoes and jam for her family. She spent countless hours listening to the scriptures and watching the lovely birds in her back yard.
She leaves behind a loving family to join those who preceded her in death, her husband, parents, sister Burneda, grandchildren Jennifer Sue Miles, Tyler Frank Behrend, and great grandson Cooper Tyler Shackelford.
Funeral services will be held Monday October 5, at 11:00 at Hawker Funeral Home. There will be a viewing Sunday evening from 6 to 7:30 at the funeral home and one hour prior to the services on Monday. Interment will be in the Grove City Cemetery.
