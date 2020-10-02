1/1
Darla Lawson Miles
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Darla's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Darla Lawson Miles, 85, passed away peacefully on the afternoon of September 29, 2020 in Blackfoot Idaho. Darla was born to Henry Jefferson and Bernice Cahoon Stewart Lawson on October 30, 1934 in Burley Idaho. She was the oldest of 5 children and had a deep love for her parents and siblings.

As a child Darla lived in Pocatello Idaho, Fort Hall Idaho, and Lima Montana and finally moved to Blackfoot. She graduated from Blackfoot High School where she played clarinet in the marching band. Through a blind date she met the love of her life, Frank J Miles. A few months later on February 17, 1956 Frank and Darla were married in Pocatello Idaho. On June 24, 1957 they were sealed for eternity in the Idaho Falls Temple. Together they had 5 children, Jeffrey and Elizabeth Miles, Frank Jay and Sherry Miles, Reed and Nari Miles, Lisa and Tony Behrend, and Susan and Jon Worthen. Her family continued to grow with 18 grandchildren and 52 great grandchildren.

There was nothing in the world more important to Darla than her family. Everything she did in her life was to love and serve them. Second to her family was her love of the gospel of Jesus Christ. She served in the Primary, Young Women's, and Relief Society. Her most recent calling was to have the Sacrament Bread to the church every Sunday and she was able to fulfill this with the help of her dearest friend Idella Fackrell.

Darla loved driving school bus for the family business she started with her husband. She loved the little children who were on her route. She was a master gardener and could grow and can green beans like no other. She loved canning and in the last few weeks canned tomatoes and jam for her family. She spent countless hours listening to the scriptures and watching the lovely birds in her back yard.

She leaves behind a loving family to join those who preceded her in death, her husband, parents, sister Burneda, grandchildren Jennifer Sue Miles, Tyler Frank Behrend, and great grandson Cooper Tyler Shackelford.

Funeral services will be held Monday October 5, at 11:00 at Hawker Funeral Home. There will be a viewing Sunday evening from 6 to 7:30 at the funeral home and one hour prior to the services on Monday. Interment will be in the Grove City Cemetery.

Memories of Darla and condolences to her family can be shared at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post Register from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
HAWKER FUNERAL HOME
132 SOUTH SHILLING AVE
Blackfoot, ID 83221-3277
(208) 785-1320
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by HAWKER FUNERAL HOME Blackfoot Location

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved