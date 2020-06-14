Darleen Tibbitts Brainard formerly of Saint Anthony, Idaho passed away of natural causes on June 9, 2020 at the age of eighty-eight.
Darleen was born on Thanksgiving Day, November 26, 1931. She was the youngest of six children born to Byron M and Vera Tibbitts.
She attended school in Saint Anthony and graduated from South Fremont High School.
She graduated from University of Idaho where she met her husband Llewellyn Brainard.
She taught second grade at Lincoln Elementary in St. Anthony for twenty-eight years.
After retirement she and Lew built a cabin on the golf course at Island Park Village in Island Park, Idaho. She enjoyed entertaining family and friends and strived to be a gracious host.
Following the death of her husband in 1998 she spent summers at her cabin and winters in Henderson, Nevada where she played as much bridge and shopped as much as possible.
Darleen was an avid reader, exceptional cook, and accomplished knitter. She was a fan of the Idaho Vandals and of the NBA. Her favorite teams were the Boston Celtics and Utah Jazz. She enjoyed golfing, a past time she shared with her husband and sons. She belonged to several bridge clubs and played as often as she could.
She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
Darleen is survived by her sons Stephen (Robbin) of Henderson, Nevada. David (Linda) of Aberdeen, Idaho. Bruce (Lori) of Saratoga Springs, Utah.
There will be a viewing from 10:30 to 11:30 at Bert Flamm Mortuary, 581 E. 1st N., in Saint Anthony on Saturday June 20, 2020. Services will be held at Riverview Cemetery in Saint Anthony at 12:00. Please bring your own chairs and be courteous with social distancing. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.flammfh.com.
Published in Post Register on Jun. 14, 2020.