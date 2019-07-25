Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sundberg-Olpin Mortuary - Orem
495 South State Street
Orem, UT 84058
(801) 225-1530
Resources
More Obituaries for Darlene Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Darlene Jones


1931 - 2019
Send Flowers
Darlene Jones Obituary
Darlene Miles Jones, 87 of Orem, Utah, passed away on Monday, July 15, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at The Lehi Utah Willow Park Stake Center Chapel, 1998 West 900 North, Lehi, Utah. Friends and family may attend an evening viewing Wednesday, July 31, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Sundberg-Olpin Funeral Home, 495 South State St, Orem, Utah, and on Thursday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., prior to the services at the church. Interment will be held in the Orem City Cemetery, Orem, Utah. Condolences may be expressed to the family and a full obituary viewed at SundbergOlpinMortuary.com
Published in Post Register on July 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.