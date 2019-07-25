|
Darlene Miles Jones, 87 of Orem, Utah, passed away on Monday, July 15, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at The Lehi Utah Willow Park Stake Center Chapel, 1998 West 900 North, Lehi, Utah. Friends and family may attend an evening viewing Wednesday, July 31, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Sundberg-Olpin Funeral Home, 495 South State St, Orem, Utah, and on Thursday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., prior to the services at the church. Interment will be held in the Orem City Cemetery, Orem, Utah. Condolences may be expressed to the family and a full obituary viewed at SundbergOlpinMortuary.com
Published in Post Register on July 25, 2019