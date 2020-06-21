Darlene Nita Atwood, 60, of Blackfoot, passed away peacefully Friday, June 19, 2020 at Bingham Memorial Hospital.



Darlene was born in Pocatello, Idaho on October 18, 1959 to Owen and Patricia Rhoades Durfee.



Darlene grew up and attended schools in Pocatello until the 6th grade. Her family then moved to the Pingree area. She graduated from Snake River High School.



Darlene married John Atwood in Elko, Nevada. They were married over 40 years.



She worked in maintenance at the State Hospital South for 15 years, as well as other various jobs in the community.



Darlene loved spending time with her husband, kids and grandkids. She enjoyed her garden, her flowers and the outdoors. She had a love of books and being with her friends. Cooking and baking, sewing and crafts, adventuring and going out to see things, rock collecting and learning new things were all Darlene's favorite pastimes. She was just a kid at heart.



Darlene is survived by her husband, John Atwood; her children, Cassandra Lee Sorensen of Pocatello and Lavell (Samantha) Atwood of Blackfoot; her mother, Patricia Durfee of Pingree; siblings, Owen (Karen) Durfee, Mark Durfee, Eddie (Cathy) Durfee, Annie (Larry) Sutton and Shelly (Robert) Gilman; 5 grandchildren; as well as various other children in the community.



She was preceded in death by her father, Owen Durfee.



The family is under the care of the Hawker Funeral Home.



