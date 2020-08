Darlene Blenda Shipp Fullmer, 86, former Idaho Falls, Idaho resident, passed away Aug. 27, 2020 in Preston, Idaho. A short viewing will be held on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020 at 7 p.m. at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 S. 800 E., Preston. Graveside services will be Friday, Sept. 4, 2020 at 11 a.m. in the Rose Hill Cemetery, 2355 Rollandet St., Idaho Falls, Idaho. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com