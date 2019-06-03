Services Eckersell Funeral Home 101 West Main St. Rigby , ID 83442 208-745-6604 Resources More Obituaries for Darline Simmons Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Darline Simmons

1928 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Darline Simmons, 90 of Rigby, died May 30, 2019 at her home.



Darline was born August 25, 1928, in Clark, Idaho a daughter of Joseph William Tolley and Edith Leona Howard Tolley. She was raised and attended school in Clark and Osgood and graduated from Rigby High School. Darline worked at the Five and Dime in Idaho Falls as a clerk and at Newberrys in Ogden at the lunch counter. She also worked for the Boy Scouts of America in the office in Idaho Falls, at 1st Security Bank in the office and had helped work the elections for Jefferson County for at least 25 years.



Darline married Robert Jesse Simmons on August 25, 1948, in the Salt Lake City Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Together they farmed in the Clark-Shelton area. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in the Primary, Young Women's, Relief Society President, teacher in the Sunday school, secretary in many organizations' and teacher in primary and young women's. Darline was a stake missionary and loved family history, she and Robert served in the Iowa, Des Moines mission from 1994-1995. After Roberts's death, she served as a single sister missionary in the Family and Church History Mission in Salt Lake City, Utah and was a life time member of The Daughters of the Utah Pioneers.



She is survived by her children, Craig (Lorraine) Simmons of Rigby; Kerry (Merrilee) Simmons of Lehi, Utah; DeLynn (Tammy) Simmons of Rigby; Jolyn (Tad) Haight of Menan, Sharleen (Michael) Hammer of St. George, Utah; and brother Garry Tolley of Boise, Idaho; 20 Grandchildren, and 51 Great Grandchildren.



Darline was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph William and Edith Leona Tolley, Husband Robert, 3 brothers, Howard, Farron, Norman Tolley, 2 sisters Leona and Marilyn Tolley.



Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 8, 2019, at the Ririe Stake Center, 14061 N. 130 E., Ririe. The family will receive friends from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Friday evening. And from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m., prior to services both at the church. Interment will be in the Rigby Pioneer Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com Published in Post Register on June 3, 2019