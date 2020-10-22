Darrell Lee Bohi, 84, of Idaho Falls, passed away October 21, 2020, at his home.
Darrell was born April 22, 1936, in Montpelier, Idaho, to Alvin Bohi and Alice Lillian Pugmire Bohi. He grew up and attended schools in Montpelier and graduated from Montpelier High School. He left college to join the United States Air Force where he was an air traffic controller.
On December 19, 1959, he married Kaye Lorraine Cameron in Reno, Nevada. They were sealed in the Idaho Falls temple on June 8, 1972. After he left the Air Force, Darrell and Kaye made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho, where Darrell worked as an air traffic controller. Kaye passed away March 17, 2007.
He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many callings. He enjoyed fishing, family history, and loved to spend time with his family. He loved to buy a new car every six months.
Darrell is survived by his daughter, Laurie Kaye (Jeff) Edie of Idaho Falls, ID; sons, Richard "Rick" Dale Bohi and Jeffrey Lee (Angela) Bohi, both of Idaho Falls, ID; five grandchildren and fifteen great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Kaye Lorraine Bohi, parents, siblings, Clarence Bohi, Alice Bohi, Alvin Bohi, Hap Bohi, Gladys Bohi, Bob Bohi, and Don Bohi.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, October 26, 2020, at Idaho Falls Taylor Crossing Ward, 2040 Brentwood Drive, with Bishop Robert L. Sant officiating. The family will visit with friends from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. prior to services at the church. Burial will be in the Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery.
Military Rites will be performed by the Bonneville County Veterans Memorial Team and Air Force Honor Guard.
