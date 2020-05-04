Darrell Dean Murdoch passed away from causes incident to age on May 4, 2020 at the Ashton Living Center in Ashton, Idaho. He was born on May 2, 1935, in Ashton, Idaho to Thomas H. Murdoch and Alta Hillam Murdoch. He grew up working with his parents in the City Market and had many fond memories working along his father at the slaughter house, preparing the meat for sale at the market. His father was his life-long hero.
After graduating from North Fremont High School in 1953, he attended school on a scholarship to play football at Utah State University. Near the end of his freshman year of college, he met the love of his life, Marva Anglesey, on a blind date. Darrell transferred to Ricks College the following fall to be closer to his new fiance. One month after returning home from his two-year service as a missionary for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Eastern Central States Mission, Darrell and Marva were married in the Idaho Falls, Idaho temple in October 1957. They spent most of their married life at their home on Squirrel Road, where they raised their eight children.
Darrell served in various callings in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints throughout his life. He also served in the U.S. Army and was a proud veteran. His numerous interests included his family, reading, riding his motorcycle, photography, hunting, fishing, model airplane construction, and ham radio. Darrell worked for 27 years for the Union Pacific Railroad, retiring in 2000 as a track inspector, a job he enjoyed because he spent several hours viewing the mountains and wildlife while checking the tracks. After he retired, he and his loving wife took trips visiting family members across the U.S. and spent time visiting other interests along the way. They also served together as service missionaries for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at Deseret Industries in Rexburg, Idaho.
Darrell is survived by his loving wife, Marva, and their eight children: Dena (Brian Putnam) Murdoch of Chubbuck, Idaho; Christy (Gary) Parkin of Pocatello, Idaho; Debra (Mat) Clark of Ashton, Idaho; Scott (Michelle) Murdoch of Springville, Utah; Bruce (Miles) Murdoch of Pocatello, Idaho; Kurt (Becky) Murdoch of West Jordan, Utah; Connie (Fabricio) Zarate of Rigby, Idaho; and Marcia Murdoch of Ashton, Idaho. He is also survived by twenty-six grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and two sisters, Judy Heinz and Tamra Cikaitoga, both of Ashton, Idaho.
Darrell was preceded in death by his infant older brother, Ronald, his parents, his infant granddaughter, Stephanie Parkin, and his sister, Mary Reynolds.
Due to the virus pandemic, the family will be holding a private service. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you instead donate to the Ashton Living Center, 700 N 2nd St., Ashton, ID 83420. The family would like to express appreciation to the Ashton Living Center for the kind and loving care shown to Darrell over the last two years. Condolences may be sent online to the family at www.baxterfh.com.
After graduating from North Fremont High School in 1953, he attended school on a scholarship to play football at Utah State University. Near the end of his freshman year of college, he met the love of his life, Marva Anglesey, on a blind date. Darrell transferred to Ricks College the following fall to be closer to his new fiance. One month after returning home from his two-year service as a missionary for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Eastern Central States Mission, Darrell and Marva were married in the Idaho Falls, Idaho temple in October 1957. They spent most of their married life at their home on Squirrel Road, where they raised their eight children.
Darrell served in various callings in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints throughout his life. He also served in the U.S. Army and was a proud veteran. His numerous interests included his family, reading, riding his motorcycle, photography, hunting, fishing, model airplane construction, and ham radio. Darrell worked for 27 years for the Union Pacific Railroad, retiring in 2000 as a track inspector, a job he enjoyed because he spent several hours viewing the mountains and wildlife while checking the tracks. After he retired, he and his loving wife took trips visiting family members across the U.S. and spent time visiting other interests along the way. They also served together as service missionaries for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at Deseret Industries in Rexburg, Idaho.
Darrell is survived by his loving wife, Marva, and their eight children: Dena (Brian Putnam) Murdoch of Chubbuck, Idaho; Christy (Gary) Parkin of Pocatello, Idaho; Debra (Mat) Clark of Ashton, Idaho; Scott (Michelle) Murdoch of Springville, Utah; Bruce (Miles) Murdoch of Pocatello, Idaho; Kurt (Becky) Murdoch of West Jordan, Utah; Connie (Fabricio) Zarate of Rigby, Idaho; and Marcia Murdoch of Ashton, Idaho. He is also survived by twenty-six grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and two sisters, Judy Heinz and Tamra Cikaitoga, both of Ashton, Idaho.
Darrell was preceded in death by his infant older brother, Ronald, his parents, his infant granddaughter, Stephanie Parkin, and his sister, Mary Reynolds.
Due to the virus pandemic, the family will be holding a private service. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you instead donate to the Ashton Living Center, 700 N 2nd St., Ashton, ID 83420. The family would like to express appreciation to the Ashton Living Center for the kind and loving care shown to Darrell over the last two years. Condolences may be sent online to the family at www.baxterfh.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post Register on May 4, 2020.