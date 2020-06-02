Darwin LaMar Young and Pearl Elaine Dye Young passed away peacefully in their home after 73 years of marriage. They were rarely apart during their marriage and departed this life together to meet their loved ones. Darwin was 95 and Pearl was 92 years old.
Darwin was born October 30, 1924 in Shelley, Idaho to Clifton Young and Grace Hjelm. He lived out his childhood on a farm during the great depression. He learned to work hard and to be frugal.
He graduated from Shelley High School in 1943 and joined the Army Air Corp later that year. He served as a belly gunner in a B-17 bomber, flying 35 missions over Germany during World War II. After the war he had enough money to buy a new Oliver tractor and begin his farming career.
Pearl was born February 21, 1928 in Presto, Idaho near Firth to Jesse Dye and Beatrice Freeman. Her family farmed and worked hard to make a living in the Presto, Firth, and Shelley area. Pearl had many responsibilities taking care of her younger siblings and the home while her mother worked alongside her dad on the farm. The family moved to Shelley after her junior year and she graduated from Shelley High School in 1946.
In the fall of 1946, Pearl was working at a cafe in Shelley where she met Darwin. He asked her to the Thanksgiving dance and later persuaded her to marry him. They were married on April 30, 1947 at her family home in Shelley. They were later sealed together with their children in the Idaho Falls Temple on January 12, 1963.
They farmed in the Shelley and Firth area at the beginning of their marriage. Two children were born during this time, Vivian in 1948 and Brent in 1950. In 1952 they bought a 500-acre farm in the desert west of Blackfoot. The area was mainly undeveloped with few neighbors. They raised potatoes, barley, wheat, alfalfa, and a cattle herd. They built a home that was without plumbing or a well for a year. They worked hard to build the farmstead into a productive business. They were blessed with two more children, Carol in 1954 and Allen in 1957. The 500-acre farm eventually grew to 1100 acres by 1976. They later sold their farm to their son, Allen, which enabled them to keep the ground in the family.
Their oldest son, Brent, was killed in a car accident in 1970. This was a difficult time for them, but their faith in the Lord was strengthened and they remained positive. Their home was always one of much love and patience. They were always kind to each other, to their children, and to all those around them.
Pearl dedicated her life to her husband, family, and friends. She was a wonderful homemaker, an immaculate housekeeper, and a great cook. Their home was always warm and inviting. She had a special quality that made everyone feel loved. She was gracious and kind to all those she interacted with. Pearl was a wonderful mother and grandmother that cherished her family. They loved her and were regular visitors.
During the harvest season she worked many hours preparing treats and a hot supper for the potato harvest laborers. The crew enjoyed visiting and eating a delicious meal together. Many wanted to work on the farm because of her care and concern for them.
Darwin served on the Board of Directors of the Eastern Idaho Credit Production Services, the Idaho Potato and Onion Commission. He served as a member of the Snake River School Board and as a Bingham County Commissioner. Later he was elected to serve as a State Legislator. After service as a State legislator he was appointed to the State Tax Commission and they moved to Boise, Idaho for seven years.
They were members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Darwin served in many leadership roles and served as a Bishop of the Moreland 2nd Ward. Pearl was always faithful and made many meaningful friendships as she served in various callings. They were an example to their children and grandchildren of faithful disciples of Christ. In 1990 they served a mission in the Los Angeles Family History Center. They returned to Blackfoot and remodeled a home that was on their original farm and lived on the farm that they loved, surrounded by family members and good neighbors.
In 1995 they built a cabin in Island Park using family labor. Many hours of enjoyable work by children and grandchildren went into that cabin. Joyful memories with family and friends were shared in their beautiful mountain home.
After retirement Darwin and Pearl traveled and enjoyed their winters in Yuma, Arizona with friends. They were also passionate fans of the Utah Jazz and never missed a game.
They are survived by their children Vivian (Gary) Tarbet, Carol (Mark) Adams, and Allen (Jackie) Young, 12 grandchildren and 32 great-grandchildren, Darwin's sister-in-law, Doris Young, brother Gerald (Marlene) Young, Pearl's siblings, Lois (Mel) Thompson , Jesse (Marsha) Dye, Ronald (Doris) Dye, and Bruce (Joyce) Dye.
They were preceded in death by their son Brent Young, their parents, Darwin's brother, Weldon Young, sister, Marlene Young, Pearl's brother, Odell Dye, and two great grandsons, Matteo and Rome Adams.
Darwin and Pearl passed away in their home on their beloved farm, surrounded by family and within days of each other, Darwin on May 29 and Pearl on June 1, 2020.
The family would like to give special thanks to Joy, Jasmine, Chris, and Tia of Signature Health Care at Home for the loving hospice care that was rendered. They also want to give a special thanks to Abby, Katelyn, and Kamber for their loving care.
A service for Darwin and Pearl will be held at the Hawker Funeral Home in Blackfoot, Idaho, Friday, June 5 at 11:00 AM. The family will greet friends and family at a viewing on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at Hawker Funeral Home from 6:00 to 8:00 PM and at 10:00 AM Friday before the services.
They will be interred at the Shelley Hillcrest Cemetery.
Please share memories of Darwin and Pearl and condolences to their family at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.
Darwin was born October 30, 1924 in Shelley, Idaho to Clifton Young and Grace Hjelm. He lived out his childhood on a farm during the great depression. He learned to work hard and to be frugal.
He graduated from Shelley High School in 1943 and joined the Army Air Corp later that year. He served as a belly gunner in a B-17 bomber, flying 35 missions over Germany during World War II. After the war he had enough money to buy a new Oliver tractor and begin his farming career.
Pearl was born February 21, 1928 in Presto, Idaho near Firth to Jesse Dye and Beatrice Freeman. Her family farmed and worked hard to make a living in the Presto, Firth, and Shelley area. Pearl had many responsibilities taking care of her younger siblings and the home while her mother worked alongside her dad on the farm. The family moved to Shelley after her junior year and she graduated from Shelley High School in 1946.
In the fall of 1946, Pearl was working at a cafe in Shelley where she met Darwin. He asked her to the Thanksgiving dance and later persuaded her to marry him. They were married on April 30, 1947 at her family home in Shelley. They were later sealed together with their children in the Idaho Falls Temple on January 12, 1963.
They farmed in the Shelley and Firth area at the beginning of their marriage. Two children were born during this time, Vivian in 1948 and Brent in 1950. In 1952 they bought a 500-acre farm in the desert west of Blackfoot. The area was mainly undeveloped with few neighbors. They raised potatoes, barley, wheat, alfalfa, and a cattle herd. They built a home that was without plumbing or a well for a year. They worked hard to build the farmstead into a productive business. They were blessed with two more children, Carol in 1954 and Allen in 1957. The 500-acre farm eventually grew to 1100 acres by 1976. They later sold their farm to their son, Allen, which enabled them to keep the ground in the family.
Their oldest son, Brent, was killed in a car accident in 1970. This was a difficult time for them, but their faith in the Lord was strengthened and they remained positive. Their home was always one of much love and patience. They were always kind to each other, to their children, and to all those around them.
Pearl dedicated her life to her husband, family, and friends. She was a wonderful homemaker, an immaculate housekeeper, and a great cook. Their home was always warm and inviting. She had a special quality that made everyone feel loved. She was gracious and kind to all those she interacted with. Pearl was a wonderful mother and grandmother that cherished her family. They loved her and were regular visitors.
During the harvest season she worked many hours preparing treats and a hot supper for the potato harvest laborers. The crew enjoyed visiting and eating a delicious meal together. Many wanted to work on the farm because of her care and concern for them.
Darwin served on the Board of Directors of the Eastern Idaho Credit Production Services, the Idaho Potato and Onion Commission. He served as a member of the Snake River School Board and as a Bingham County Commissioner. Later he was elected to serve as a State Legislator. After service as a State legislator he was appointed to the State Tax Commission and they moved to Boise, Idaho for seven years.
They were members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Darwin served in many leadership roles and served as a Bishop of the Moreland 2nd Ward. Pearl was always faithful and made many meaningful friendships as she served in various callings. They were an example to their children and grandchildren of faithful disciples of Christ. In 1990 they served a mission in the Los Angeles Family History Center. They returned to Blackfoot and remodeled a home that was on their original farm and lived on the farm that they loved, surrounded by family members and good neighbors.
In 1995 they built a cabin in Island Park using family labor. Many hours of enjoyable work by children and grandchildren went into that cabin. Joyful memories with family and friends were shared in their beautiful mountain home.
After retirement Darwin and Pearl traveled and enjoyed their winters in Yuma, Arizona with friends. They were also passionate fans of the Utah Jazz and never missed a game.
They are survived by their children Vivian (Gary) Tarbet, Carol (Mark) Adams, and Allen (Jackie) Young, 12 grandchildren and 32 great-grandchildren, Darwin's sister-in-law, Doris Young, brother Gerald (Marlene) Young, Pearl's siblings, Lois (Mel) Thompson , Jesse (Marsha) Dye, Ronald (Doris) Dye, and Bruce (Joyce) Dye.
They were preceded in death by their son Brent Young, their parents, Darwin's brother, Weldon Young, sister, Marlene Young, Pearl's brother, Odell Dye, and two great grandsons, Matteo and Rome Adams.
Darwin and Pearl passed away in their home on their beloved farm, surrounded by family and within days of each other, Darwin on May 29 and Pearl on June 1, 2020.
The family would like to give special thanks to Joy, Jasmine, Chris, and Tia of Signature Health Care at Home for the loving hospice care that was rendered. They also want to give a special thanks to Abby, Katelyn, and Kamber for their loving care.
A service for Darwin and Pearl will be held at the Hawker Funeral Home in Blackfoot, Idaho, Friday, June 5 at 11:00 AM. The family will greet friends and family at a viewing on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at Hawker Funeral Home from 6:00 to 8:00 PM and at 10:00 AM Friday before the services.
They will be interred at the Shelley Hillcrest Cemetery.
Please share memories of Darwin and Pearl and condolences to their family at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post Register from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.