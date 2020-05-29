Or Copy this URL to Share

Darwin was born September 1, 1930, in Rexburg, Idaho to Lue William Klingler and Emma Edenia Ward Klingler. He attended and graduated from Sugar-Salem High School where he participated in baseball, football, and FFA.



In December 1950, he joined the United States Air Force and served for four years during the Korean War. He married his high school sweetheart Jo Ann Welch, on December 26,1951, in the family home and later sealed in the Idaho Falls Temple.



They made their home in Newdale, Idaho where they raised their family and farmed for 55 years. He loved bowling, snowmobiling, and his greatest passion was golfing, he hit 8 hole in ones during his lifetime. He was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints where he served in several positions. He loved his boys and his grandkids.



He is survived by his wife Jo Ann Klingler of Newdale; children, Shane Klingler of Newdale, Cole Klingler of Newdale; sibling Darlene (Jerry) Harris of Rigby; 4 grandchildren; 10 great- grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Sterling, Lorin, Grant, and Dale Klingler; a sister, Doris Mortensen Anderson. The family wants to thank the Aspen Home Health and Hospice.



Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 2, at the Teton-Newdale Cemetery. The family will receive friends Monday evening from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Flamm Funeral Home in Rexburg.

