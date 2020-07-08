David Norman Balmforth, 73, of Woodville and Taylor areas, peacefully passed away in his sleep at his home of natural causes.
He was born Tuesday, October 8, 1946 in Idaho Falls, Idaho to Norman LaVerne and Carol Kathryn Leonard Balmforth. He spent the first two years of his life living on a farm in the Osgood area. In 1948 his family moved to the Woodville area where he remained until about 20 years ago when he and his wife and children moved to the Taylor area.
When he was two years old, he contracted polio which significantly impacted his early childhood and from which he suffered complications throughout his life.
David graduated from Shelley High School in 1964 and then attended Ricks College. He later went to work for Rogers Brothers potato processing plant in Idaho Falls. He subsequently worked for the R.T. French company which later became the Pillsbury Company. He worked there until 1990, at which time he retired due to complications of Post-Polio Syndrome.
On Friday the 13th of November of 1970 he met his wife, Margaret (Peggy) Louise Adams. They were married the following May on the 21st in the Idaho Falls Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. They recently celebrated their 49th year of marriage.
David and Peggy were blessed with seven children and raised them predominantly on the Woodville farm. The farm setting was where he learned the value of hard work, integrity and character from his father, and felt it was important to teach these values to his children and later his grandchildren.
Supporting his family was a joy in his life. His time was largely spent involved with his children in all their activities, particularly football and wrestling, and he loved being in attendance as often as possible. In his later years, he doted on his 24 grandkids and loved supporting them in their activities. David also was a strong supporter of the scouting program and was a major influence in all six of his boys earning the rank of Eagle Scout.
Outside of sports, some of David's favorite pastimes included playing card games and spending time at the family cabin in Island Park. He would spend many summer weekends with his parents and children enjoying the simple pleasures of life.
David was a devout member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many positions including many years in the Ward and Stake Missions but the calling which he treasured the most was that of a Temple Ordinance Worker.
After his retirement in 1990, he started spending more time studying and researching many of his favorite topics including areas of politics and the gospel. This passion led to the publication of two books. The first was "New Age Menace - the Secret War Against the Followers of Christ". The second was "America's Coming Crisis - Prophetic Warnings - Divine Destiny".
At dawn on Sunday, July 5, 2020 at age 73, he passed away peacefully at home in his sleep surrounded by family. He is survived by his wife Peggy; sons Joseph David (Angela Blanchard), Michael Norman (Stephanie Carter), Jonathan Jay, Nicholas Fay (Alexandra Butler), Adam Nathaniel (Andrea Huntsman), and daughter Karina Marie, all of Shelley, and son Christopher James (Adrienne Anderson) of Eagle Mountain, Utah; sisters Katherine LaVerne (Gene) Mathews and Dayle Anne (Ronald) Hyde also of Shelley; 16 grandsons and 8 granddaughters.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a stillborn brother Joseph Fay.
A public viewing will be held on Friday, July 10th at Nalder Funeral Home at 110 W. Oak in Shelley, ID from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Private funeral services will be held on Saturday July 11th. Interment will be at the Taylor Cemetery.
The family would like to express many thanks to Encompass Home and Hospice for their loving care.
