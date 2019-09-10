|
David Lloyd Brown, 79, of Idaho Falls, passed away September 9, 2019, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, with his loving family by his side.
David was born January 13, 1940, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Lloyd LeRoy Brown and Annie Eliza Gray Brown. He grew up and attended schools in Idaho Falls and graduated from Idaho Falls High School in 1958. He also attended ISU Trade & Technical School, graduating in Electronics in 1962.
On March 4, 1961, he married Patricia Ellen Kelley in Pocatello, Idaho. They were sealed in the Idaho Falls Temple on June 18, 1968, and had their three sons sealed to them at that time. David and Patricia made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho, where David worked as an Electrical Engineer for the INL and Argonne National Laboratory.
He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He and Patricia served volunteer service from 2003-2004 at BYU Hawaii and the Polynesian Culture Center in Hawaii. He also served as a temple worker in the Idaho Falls Temple for 14 years, as High Priest Group Leader, Elder's Quorum President, Stake Executive Secretary, High Councilor, and held many other callings.
He loved working with his hands. He built and flew model airplanes. In the winter of 1970 and 1971 he built a 16-foot boat for fishing and water skiing, which the family still uses today. He could repair almost anything, and loved doing service for his neighbors. He enjoyed snow skiing, family history, and watching baseball games with his sons.
David is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Patricia Brown of Idaho Falls; sons, James (Cristina) Brown, Brian (Tamara) Brown, and Kenneth (Christina) Brown, all of Idaho Falls; brother, Keith (Cheryle) Brown of Eagle, ID; mother-in-law, Mildred Kelley of Ammon, ID; 11 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd and Annie Brown; stepmother, Jewell Brown; stepbrother, Mike North; father-in-law, Homer Kelley; and sister-in-law, Alice Brown.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 14, 2019, at the Idaho Falls 26th Ward, 2025 Jennie Lee Drive, with Bishop Tad Sakota officiating. The family will visit with friends Friday from 6:30-8 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road, and Saturday from 9:45-10:45 a.m. prior to services at the church. Burial will be in the Rose Hill Cemetery.
Published in Post Register on Sept. 10, 2019