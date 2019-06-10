Services Starks Funeral Parlor 3651 S 900 E Salt Lake City , UT 84106 (801) 474-9119 Celebration of Life 7:00 PM The First Baptist Church of Salt Lake City 1300 East 777 South SLC , UT View Map Resources More Obituaries for David Bruce Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? David Bruce

1980 - 2018 Obituary Flowers David Michael Bruce went to God's Greater Glory on Wednesday, December 26, 2018 at his Salt Lake City, Utah, home, where he slipped away quietly in his sleep. Bruce, 38, was the beloved son of Beth Thompson Bruce, Salt Lake City, and Jim Bruce (Micki), Rigby, Idaho and the brother of Jimmy Bruce (deceased) and Heather Bruce Brown.



David, a graduate of Idaho Falls High School, studied at the University of Idaho, where he was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon. He also studied at Salt Lake City Community College and the University of Utah. Known by his buddies and golf colleagues as "Bones," David worked in the golf industry for nearly 20 years and was becoming a golf pro.



Besides his parents and sister, David is survived by his beloved nephews Bishop and Judge and his adored niece Marlo as well as numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, his brother Jimmy, and his much-loved brother-in-law Cazzie Brown.



All people in David Bruce's life are invited to a celebration of his life on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at 7:00 PM at The First Baptist Church of Salt Lake City, 1300 East 777 South, SLC, Utah, 84106. Arrangements entrusted by Starks Funeral Parlor. To view a video tribute slideshow and share your photos and memories with the family please visit www.starksfuneral.com.



In lieu of flowers, the family would like to accept donations to be given to NAMI, the National Alliance on Mental Illness.