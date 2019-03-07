Resources More Obituaries for David Hayes Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? David Hayes

1958 - 2019 Obituary Flowers David Brian Hayes, 60, of Idaho Falls, passed away Tuesday, February 26, 2019, at his sister's home. He was under the care of Encompass Home Health and Hospice.



David was born on May 25, 1958, to Terry Lee and VeOna Hansen Hayes in Idaho Falls, Idaho. He grew up in Lewisville area and graduated from Rigby High School in 1976.



On February 6, 2015, he married Shirlee Diana Hampson in Idaho Falls.



He worked in Idaho, California and Georgia.



He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.



David was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed woodworking in his spare time.



He is survived by his wife, Shirlee Hayes, his sister, TeriLyn Chenoweth both of Idaho Falls, Idaho and his brother, Greg B. (Laura) Hayes of Lewisville, Idaho.



He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers: Bruce L Hayes and Donald G. Hayes.



Services will be held at 6:15 p.m., March 12, 2019, at the church at 1200 Dunbar Drive, Idaho Falls. A Visitation will be from 5:00 - 6:00 p.m., prior to services, dinner will follow services. Inurnment will be at the Spencer Cemetery at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.coltrinmortuary.com.