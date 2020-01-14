|
|
|
David Lewis Hill, 68, of Rexburg, died Monday, January 13, 2020 at Briarwood Assisted Living in Rexburg, Idaho.
He was born December 24, 1951 in Rexburg, Idaho, to Raymond Z. Hill and Marguerite Parker Hill and was the youngest of four brothers. He was raised and attended schools in Rexburg, Idaho, and graduated from Madison High School.
He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and had a deep love for his Savior. We rejoice that he is once again reunited with his Savior, his parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins, and a sweet niece, all of whom he loved dearly.
He suffered from a life long battle with epilepsy but still enjoyed the simple things in life, long bike rides with his dear friend Bill Eckersell, time spent at the cabin in Island Park as well as canoeing on Island Park Reservoir. David made numerous bird houses that decorated the family cabin, he also had a collection of wooden boxes and ceramic horses that he enjoyed and he loved any and all family gatherings. He was a kind, sweet soul that will be missed by those who knew and loved him.
He is survived by his three brothers; Raymond (Shanna) K. Hill of Rexburg, Idaho, Robert (Janet) K. Hill of Salt Lake City, Utah, and Steven A. Hill of West Valley, Utah, as well as many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Marguerite Parker Hill and his niece Tammy Hill.
Funeral service will be held 12:00 noon, Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Flamm Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 10:00 to 11:45 a.m. at the funeral home prior to services at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Parker Cemetery.
Published in Post Register on Jan. 14, 2020