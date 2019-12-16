|
|
|
David Kent Marlowe passed away on December 10, 2019. He was surrounded by people who loved and supported him during the last few weeks of his life as he struggled with a sudden and unexpected illness. He was a kind, fun, generous, and loving husband, father, son, brother, uncle, and grandfather. Throughout his life, he consistently gave his time and resources to help people in need. He was a dedicated disciple of Jesus Christ, loved and knew his Heavenly Father, and served in many capacities in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. He especially loved to teach and work alongside the youth of the church.
Third of seven children, Dave was the oldest-born son to Kent and Ann (Voorhees), Marlowe. He was born on March 28, 1967, in Provo, Utah. From Salt Lake City, he moved with his family to American Fork, Colorado Springs, and finally, to Idaho Falls. He graduated from Idaho Falls High School where he played football and golf. He had plans to play college football when a knee injury during his senior year ended both that football season and his lifelong dream to be a collegiate athlete. Dave remained an avid Denver Broncos and BYU football fan throughout his life. He enjoyed singing, skiing, fishing, hunting, and spending time outdoors with friends and family.
Dave served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Houston, Texas. He loved his mission and loved the people and culture of the region where he served. He was a valiant and bold missionary, served in many leadership roles, and held back no part of himself in his work.
In February 1989, Dave met Dawn Randall on a blind date while they were students at BYU. Neither dated anyone else after that first date; they were married six months later, August 25, 1989, in the Idaho Falls Temple. Together, they welcomed six wonderful children into their home-five sons and one daughter. Dave spent countless hours coaching and watching his children in their many extracurricular activities. He taught them to golf, ski, hunt, and fish. Dave taught by example how to work hard, finish what you start, and have fun.
Dave graduated from BYU with a Bachelor's degree in sociology and a business minor. He then worked for Novell Software for several years where he adventured all over the world assisting the FBI in international software piracy raids. In 1995, Dave and Dawn moved their young family to Idaho Falls to open the retail golf shop, Teton Golf. Dave loved the work and found immense joy in meeting other golfers and building and repairing golf clubs. In 1999, Dave moved Teton Golf into the garage and took over the management of Thrifty Nickel Want Ads. He spent the next fifteen years there as a generous and effective businessman and a respected member of the greater Idaho Falls community. Dave continued in business management until his illness began in November 2019.
Dave is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Dawn Randall Marlowe; children: Bryan (McKinley) Marlowe, Amanda (Gregg) and grandson Isaac Allen, Tyler (Emily) and grandson Samuel Marlowe, Derek Marlowe, Zachary Marlowe, and Austin Marlowe; mother, Ann Marlowe Oakey (Jerald); sisters, Deidre Marlowe, Amy (Wally) Baker, Cari (Scott) Lee; brothers, Tyson (Melissa) Marlowe, Mark (Michelle) Marlowe, and Phillip (Caryn) Marlowe; and many wonderful in-laws, nieces, and nephews who love Uncle Dave.
Dave is preceded in death by his father, Kent Warren Marlowe.
Funeral services will be held at 12 noon, on December 20, 2019, at the Ammon East Stake Center, 5366 East First Street, with Bishop Mark Marlowe officiating. The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 p.m., on December 19, 2019, at Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, and one hour prior to the funeral on Friday. Interment will follow the services at the Ammon Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.coltrinmortuary.com.
Published in Post Register on Dec. 16, 2019