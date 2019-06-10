Resources More Obituaries for David Mayes Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? David Mayes

1943 - 2019 Obituary Flowers David Clarence Mayes, 75, of Idaho Falls, Idaho, passed away June 8, 2019, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.



David was born December 28, 1943, in St. Louis, Missouri, to Hadley Mayes and Harriett Garrett Mayes. The family moved to Idaho Falls where he attended schools and graduated from Idaho Falls High School. He also attended Idaho State University and received a vocational degree in Diesel Mechanics. In 1962, he joined the Army National Guard and served in that capacity for several years.



In 1971, he married Glenna Barrus. They had one son, Dillon, and later divorced. David spent his career as a mechanic for the fire department. He enjoyed car racing and loved his dog, Roscoe.



David is survived by his son, Dillon (Kristen) Mayes of Idaho Falls, ID; brother, Evan Mayes of Idaho Falls, ID; brother, DeWayne Mayes of Idaho Falls, ID; and grandson, Henry Mayes. He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Eric Mayes.



Graveside services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Rose Hill Cemetery with military rites performed by the Bonneville County Veterans Team.



Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Published in Post Register on June 10, 2019