David Norris Sr.

1941 - 2019 Obituary Flowers David Garth Norris Sr., 77, of Idaho Falls, passed away Sunday, March 31, 2019, at his home. He was under the care of Aspen Hospice.



David was born on July 11, 1941, to Nettie Mae Nielsen Norris and William Garth Norris in Ogden, Utah. He grew up in Ogden where he graduated from Ben Lomond High School in 1959.



In 1961, he joined the US Navy and was discharged in 1966.



On April 8, 1985, he married Ramona Fuhrer Bensen in Harrisville, Utah.



He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles for 45 years.



David enjoyed fishing, hunting and camping. His favorite pastime was spending time with his family.



He is survived by his sons: David (Trevor) Norris Jr. and Shane (Charlene) Norris both of Idaho Falls, ID; step-son, David (Ellen) Bensen of Pocatello, ID; step-daughter, Julie (Paul) Hitz of Idaho Falls, ID; siblings: Monta (Farrel) Ririe, Roy (Ilene) Norris and Curt (Becky, deceased) Norris all of Ogden, UT; 8 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchild.



He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers: John Norris and James Norris.



Private services will be held at a later date. Arrangements under the direction of Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.coltrinmortuary.com. Published in Post Register on Apr. 2, 2019