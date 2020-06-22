David Olson
1934 - 2020
David E. Olson was born in St. Peter Minnesota to Elmer and Ellen Burns Olson on October 18, 1934. He died on June 16, 2020 at Community Hospital in Idaho Falls, ID after a 2 year battle with cancer.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Marie Olson, Daughter Ellen (Kevin) Rexroat of Jerome, ID, son Michael (Sheila) Olson of Boise, ID and son, Joseph (Joni) Olson of Longmont CO, six grandchildren and one great grandson.

Due to the Covid-19 virus, private family services will be held on July 2, 2020 at Holy Rosary Church in Idaho Falls with interment at Fielding Memorial Cemetery in Idaho Falls, ID



Published in Post Register on Jun. 22, 2020.
