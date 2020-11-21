David "Dave" Pierson, 72, of Idaho Falls, passed away November 18, 2020, at Idaho Falls Community Hospital.
Dave was born May 27, 1948, in Sacramento, California, to Tobie William Pierson and Mary Louise Hannigan Pierson. He began his life in postwar housing in Sacramento, and later moved to South Sacramento with his family. He attended Clayton B. Wire Elementary School, and later Fern Bacon Jr. High School. David graduated from Luther Burbank High School in 1969. Being a devout member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, he served an honorable two-year mission in North Dakota among Native American Indians. Dave later married and was blessed with seven children: David "John," Julie, Adam, Jenny, Shelly, Christy, and Susanna.
Later in life, on September 16, 2006, David married Elizabeth Pierson in Idaho Falls and a step-son joined his family, Andres. David and Elizabeth made their home in Idaho Falls, where he continued as a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He loved to play the guitar for his children and grandchildren and enjoyed camping with his family. He will always be remembered as a very hard worker and a bright spirit. His testimony of the Savior will be remembered by all those with whom he shared it.
David is survived by his wife, Elizabeth; daughters, Julie Ann Pierson (Ross) Bird of Grantsville, UT, Jenny Louise Pierson (Don) Beal of Nixa, MO, Shelly May Pierson (Scott Ferris) Pierson of Miami, FL, Christy Fay (Jayson) Jasperson of Joplin, MO, and Susanna Lynn (Jason) Britt; sons, David "John" Pierson of Joplin, MO, and Adam Michael (Teresa Grandinetti) Pierson of Chicago, IL; step-son, Andres Nunez of Idaho Falls, ID; brothers, Michael William (Marsha) Pierson of Eureka, CA, and Patrick (Carol) Thomas of West Sacramento, CA; sister, Hope Elizabeth (Dennise) Mitchell of Sierra Vista, AZ; and 20 grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Pamela Louise Pierson.
Private family services will be held.
