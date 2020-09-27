David Lyle Rodgers, 83, passed away peacefully Monday, September 14, 2020 at his home in Blackfoot.
David was born to John Robert Rodgers and Erma Wieland Rodgers on July 23, 1937 in Arco, Idaho.
He grew up in Howe and attended schools there, graduating from Butte County High School in 1955. He later was drafted by his friends and neighbors for the US Army where he was stationed at Fort Lewis in Washington. He worked in the headquarter's artillery. He was on active duty from 1960-1962 and inactive duty until 1966 when he was honorably discharged.
In the spring of 1957 David married Ruth Melba Combe. She passed away in November of 1957 from complications of childbirth from delivery of their child who passed in September of that year. On May 10, 1963 David married the love of his life, Gloria Jean Brooks. Together they had two children, Dave John Rodgers and Melissa Faye Rodgers. The couple raised their two children in Howe and Mackay and later retired to Blackfoot.
David worked as a ranch and farm hand for Little Land and Livestock under his father, John and also for Hartman Ranch in Howe and San Felipe Ranch in Mackay. Once he retired to Blackfoot he worked in the farm and ranch section of the CAL Ranch store for 15 years. His last job was stacking hay at a feedlot in Springfield with his son, Dave.
He enjoyed hunting, trapping, and fishing in the Little Lost River Valley. He never missed an opening day. He hated to be inside and enjoyed all things outdoors.
David is survived by his children, Dave Rodgers and Melissa Brewer; five grandchildren, Jonathan, Justin, Jake, Jacy and Jasper; and one great grandson, James.
He was preceded in death by his wives, Melba Combe and Gloria Rodgers; and his parents, John and Erma Rodgers.
No services will be held at this time. Family is under the care of Hawker Funeral Home.
