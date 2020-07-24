David Arnold Rucks, 67, of Idaho Falls, passed away July 22, 2020, at the University of Utah Medical Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.
David was born July 29, 1952, in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, to Arnold Herman Rucks and Delores Margaret Krause Rucks. He grew up and attended schools in Lomira, Wisconsin, and graduated from Fond Du Lac High School. After high school, he joined the United States Navy, where he served honorably for 20 years. He went on to work at the Idaho National Laboratory for an additional 15 years.
On January 21, 1978, he married Joy Poulsen Rucks in Idaho Falls. Together they had five children, David, Brian, Diana, Jared, and Christopher. David and Joy made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho, where he was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He enjoyed being outdoors, especially riding motor bikes, dirt bikes, and four-wheelers.
David is survived by his loving wife, Joy; sons, David J. (Heather) Rucks of Rigby, ID, Brian J. (Misty) Rucks of Ammon, ID, Jared D. (Brielle) Rucks of Ammon, ID, and Christopher F. Rucks of Ammon, ID; daughter, Diana (Charles) Rucks of Idaho Falls, ID, and 10 grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Connie Chapin; and a nephew, Delbert Chapin.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, July 31, 2020, at the Ammon Cemetery. The family will visit with friends from 9:30 - 10:30 a.m. prior at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road.
Military Rites will be performed by the Bonneville County Veterans Memorial Team and Idaho Navy Guard.
Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com
.