Our good friend,David Lee Tulles,passed away February 4th,2020 at Curry General Hospital,
Gold Beach,Oregon.
He was born April 22,1953,in Seattle,Washington.
He graduated in 1972 from Tigard Senior High School,Oregon,where he played football
and the bass trombone.After high school,he worked in a auto garage and moonlighted in
a jazz band.
In 1975,Dave joined the U.S.Air Force as an Aircraft Armament Systems Specialist for
his entire enlistment.It was during this time that Dave became a staff sergeant and earned
the nickname "Sgt.Rock". His favorite times during his active duty were on the beaches
in Spain and fishing in Florida.Sgt.Rock was honorably discharged from the U.S.A.F.in
1981. After the Air Force,Dave put on a new uniform as a U.S.Postal Service Letter Carrier
in Idaho Falls,Idaho.
Dave loved to hike in the desert and mountains. He loved to cook,drink single-malt scotch
whiskey,and hang out with friends at Idaho Brewing Company slurping the suds.
Once Dave retired from the Postal Service he traveled around Nevada and Arizona and
eventually came to rest in Brookings-Harbor,Oregon,where his declining health caught
up with him.Dave had no family but had many friends and acquaintances who will remember
his rich stories and generous heart. He will be dearly missed.
Published in Post Register on Feb. 25, 2020