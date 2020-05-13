David Wayne Vail, 65, of Blackfoot, Idaho passed away Friday, May 8, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family.



David was born December 3, 1954 in Brigham City, Utah the son of Marvin Wayne and Audrey Talbot Vail. As a child, his family operated a honey bee business which allowed them to travel and live in Idaho, Texas, Utah and California. David attended school in Moreland then the family moved to a ranch in Northern Idaho where he completed his education and graduated from Priest River High School.He later attended Ricks College in Rexburg, Idaho. He served an LDS mission in Louisville, Kentucky. On August 4, 1978 he married the love of his life Miriam "Mickie" Machelle Sawyer in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple.



David was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many callings and positions. He especially enjoyed serving in the Young Men's and Scouting organizations. David worked on the family dairy farm and ultimately made his career as a firefighter/EMT at the Blackfoot Fire Department. In addition to the many lives he saved, he especially loved his role as an arson investigator for the department.



David loved his friends and family. He enjoyed attending family activities.He spent countless hours with his father, uncles, brothers, cousins, kids, grandkids and friends hunting, rafting, fishing, camping, and exploring primitive areas of the mountain west. He also enjoyed golfing, playing all sports, coaching, and cheering on his kids, grandkids, nieces, nephews and neighbors at sporting events and other events in their lives. Like his younger brothers, he never remembered losing a game of Pollyanna or Pinochle. He loved people and was a wonderful story teller. Anyone who visited with him was guaranteed a good long talk and a good laugh. He always made sure his loved ones and those close to him knew how much he loved them and how proud he was of the good things they were doing. He exuded love. One of the last messages he shared in his mortal sojourn on earth was, "I love all my kids. I love my wife. I am grateful for the Gospel (of Jesus Christ). It gives me comfort and peace of mind right now..." He was a fighter, a protector, and loved all those around him.



He is survived by his wife Miriam "Mickie" Vail of Blackfoot;fivechildren and their families, Sarah Vail of Chubbuck, Davin Vail of Idaho Vail, Audra (Rhett) Jones of Blackfoot, Alyson (Michael) Jackman of Blackfoot, and Richard "Jimmy" Vail of Idaho Falls; eleven grandchildren, Kandra, Dukane (Katie), Kori, Xander, Jaxon, Judah, Sariah, Delilah, Ashton, Adilaide, Araya, and 1 great granddaughter, Regan; brothers: Jeffrey (Sheri) Vail and Eric "Rick" (Lisa) Vail; and sisters: Shelley (Richard) Jensen, Patricia "Patty" Goodwin, Karla Groom and Valerie (Dan) Lloyd. He was preceded in death by his parents Wayne & Audrey Vail; brother Scott Vail; and brothers-in-law, Bryan Groom and Craig Goodwin.



A graveside service will be held 3:00 p.m. Saturday, May 16, 2020 at the Moreland Cemetery under the direction of Hawker Funeral Home.



