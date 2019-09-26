Home

Dawn Blakely
Calling hours
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Ririe Stake Center,
14061 N 130th Rd E
Ririe, ID
Viewing
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
11:30 AM - 12:45 PM
Ririe Stake Center,
14061 N 130th Rd E
Ririe, ID
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
1:00 PM
Ririe Stake Center
14061 N 130th Rd E,
Ririe, ID
Dawn Seldon Blakely, 98 of Ririe, Idaho passed away Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at The Gardens of Rigby Assisted Living. Dawn was born June 11, 1921 in Heise, Idaho to William Sayer Blakely and Sybil Mae McIntire. He was raised and attended schools in the Ririe area. In 1942 he enlisted in the Army Air Force during WWII and served in the South Pacific, he was honorably discharged in 1945. On May 29, 1945 he married LaNona Rae Durrant; their marriage was solemnized in the Idaho Falls Temple March 16, 1965. They were blessed with a son, Lynn and daughter, LaDawn. Dawn was a farmer and rancher in Ririe and worked for Lincoln Sugar Factory in Idaho Falls. Dawn was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He enjoyed his horses and spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is survived by his daughter, LaDawn Bissette of Rexburg, Idaho, son, Lynn (Kathleen) Blakely of Ririe, Idaho, 7 grandchildren 12 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, sisters, Kathrine and Maxine, brothers, Marvin and Little Mac, and grandsons, Nick and Brian. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at Ririe Stake Center, 14061 N 130th Rd E, Ririe, ID 83443. The family will receive friends from 6 to 7:30 p.m., Monday, September 30, and from 11:30 a.m., to 12:45 p.m., Tuesday, prior to services, both at the church. Interment will follow at Sutton Cemetery. Services are under the care of Eckersell Funeral Home in Rigby. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com
Published in Post Register on Sept. 26, 2019
