Dawn Elizabeth Garretson passed away on Sunday August 23rd, at 10 minutes to 10AM, at the age of 67. Dawn was born May 26th 1953 in Hawthorne Nevada to Marjorie and William Garretson Sr.



She worked at a local grocery store for 25 years in Oakhurst, California and was told by many she made the best coffee drinks in the cafe there. She happily retired in 2015 to start a new adventure in Idaho. Her smile was contagious and she was a true ray of Sunshine wherever she went. You could often find her lost in a book or caring for her many plants.



She was a tap dancer at heart with rhythm running through her hippie soul. She was a seamstress, a friend, a mentor and most importantly she was the most loving Mother, raising two daughters by herself. She was known as Bama to her three grandchildren.



Dawn Elizabeth passed away, as peacefully as possible, in her home, surrounded by love with both her daughters and her dog, Nash, by her side. Her cherished loved ones were also near and it couldn't be described as anything less than beautiful.



She is survived by her daughters, Nicole McKelvey and her husband Andrew and Autumn Boulton, her three grandchildren, Holden Mason, and Kael and Zoey Jackson, her older brother and sister, younger brother, and seven nieces and nephews.



A memorial service and celebration of life will be held at a later date and it's sure to be as big of a hoot as she was.



