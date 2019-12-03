|
|
|
Dawn Loveland Oswald, 83 of Idaho Falls passed away peacefully December 2, 2019, surrounded by family. Dawn was born July 18, 1935, to a loving family; her parents, Loren and Mary Loveland, and her sister, Gaye. Dawn's Mother passed away while Dawn was still a toddler. Her Father, later married Elsie Irion, and Gaye and Dawn soon became big sisters to George, Barbara, Carl and Ruth.
When Dawn was 18 years old, she left her family home in Yakima Valley, Washington, to attend school at Ricks College in Rexburg, Idaho. It was here that Dawn met her sweetheart, Ronald E. Oswald. They were married in the Idaho Falls Idaho temple on August 2, 1956.
Ron and Dawn Oswald raised their children in Shelley, Idaho. They were active in the community and in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Dawn held many church callings including Primary, Scouting, Young Women's and Relief Society. Dawn worked for the Shelley school system for several years, she also worked as a secretary for IVI. Ron and Dawn served a full-time mission to Thailand/Cambodia and two member location missions in St. George, Utah.
Dawn has lived in Ammon, Idaho for the last few years where she has enjoyed being able to spend time surrounded by countless friends and family.
Dawn is survived by her sister Gaye (ML Johnson); George (Charlotte) Loveland; Barbara Loveland Watts; Carl (Jenny) Loveland. Her children Sandy (Alan) Cooper; Mark (Cyri) Oswald; Craig (Wendy) Oswald; LuRose (Tony) Mecham; Brad (Kris) Oswald; and Ronda (Zach) Ragan; 26 Grandchildren and 41 Great-Grandchildren with two on the way.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald E. Oswald; her mother and father, Mary and Loren; her step-mother, Elsie; her sister, Ruth; her son, Jeffery Ron Oswald; and her great-granddaughter, Nora Chappell.
Dawn was known for her blues eyes, big smile, cheery disposition and positive attitude.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, December 7, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at the Ammon 26th Ward building located at 1100 South Tiebreaker, Ammon, Idaho. The family will visit with family and relatives on Friday evening at Nalder Funeral Home 110 West Oak, Shelley, Idaho, from 6:00 till 7:30 pm, and from 12:00 till 12:45 pm on Saturday at the Ammon 26th Ward building in Ammon, Idaho. Burial will be in the Shelley Hillcrest Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nalderfuneralhome.com.
Published in Post Register on Dec. 3, 2019