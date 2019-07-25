Dawna Rae Magleby died July 24, 2019, in Idaho Falls, Idaho. She was born March 10, 1936, in Roberts, Idaho, the daughter of Glenn and Alice Williams Yearsley. She was the third of four children: Bill Yearsley, Karen Morton and Shanna Russell. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother.



Dawna spent her childhood years in the Terreton/Mud Lake area primarily at North Lake. She graduated from Roberts High School. She married William Edginton, and they had four children. They were later divorced, and she married her current husband, John Magleby.



Dawna was a dedicated mother, an inspirational leader, and a devoted member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She held many church positions ranging from Primary Teacher to Relief Society President. Dawna was always ready to help other people and make them feel welcome in her life. Family gatherings have always included stories of the good times that were enjoyed at Gramma Dawna's. Her welcoming smile and cheerful heart will be greatly missed by all who knew her.



She is survived by her husband, John Magleby, four children and three step-children: Kelly Wilding (Blair) of Pioche, NV; Eric (Kelly) of Caldwell; Susanne of Idaho Falls; Brian of Idaho Falls; Brett (Brooke) Magleby of Idaho Falls; Bryan (Kristy) Magleby of Rigby; and Chris (Jill) Magleby of Idaho Falls. In addition, Dawna is survived by 25 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.



The family will hold a visitation from 7-9 p.m. Friday, July 26, 2019, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 South Ammon Road, Ammon, Idaho. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 27, 2019, at the Archer-Sutton Cemetery.



Published in Post Register on July 25, 2019