1936 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Dean J Abbott, 83 of Rigby, passed away Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at the Homestead Assisted Living in Rexburg. He was under the care of Homestead Home Health and Hospice.



Dean was born April 24, 1936 in Ogden, Utah to George Burton Abbott and Leah Burnett Abbott. Following high school graduation, Dean got married to his high school sweetheart, Mary Matilda Clough, on August 20th of 1954 in the Salt Lake City Temple. Shortly after his marriage Dean served in the Naval Reserves for a short time. He started his retail career working for the W T Grant Company in Ogden, Utah. Within a couple of years worked through the management program with the F W Woolworth company managing stores in Montana, Colorado, Texas and Utah. In 1973, Dean went to work for Fred Meyers for short spell and then took a job with Ben Franklin as a regional sales manager. It was his job with Ben Franklin that lead him to purchase the Ben Franklin store in Rigby, from L J Bingham in 1977. Dean grew the business from a variety store to a craft and variety store. After the store burned down in the summer of 1988, Dean rebuilt the business, and effectually expanded his business to the True Value Hardware store, that he later sold. Dean loved doing business in Rigby for 40 years, and especially all the wonderful customers that he got to meet.



Dean loved to go on horse back rides, hunting and fishing with his family and friends. He was also active in the community. He was a member of the Lions club in Glasgow, Montana and a member of the Rigby Chamber of Commerce. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in a variety of capacities. He spent a lot of time camping and doing activities with the Boy Scouts. One of Dean's favorite things to do was make craft projects out of wood.



Dean and Mary were blessed with 3 children, 1 daughter and 2 sons.



He is survived by his daughter, Debby(Wally) Felsted of Farmington, Utah, Mike (Christy) Abbott of Ammon, Idaho, Steve (Aloy) Abbott of Rigby, Idaho; Sister Dorothy Burton of Clearfield, Utah; brothers James Abbott, of Fresno, California, and Frank Abbott of South Ogden, Utah; 13 grandchildren and 30 great-grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Mary, and a brother, Charles.



The family express their gratitude to Homestead Assisted Living and Homestead Home Health and Hospice for their compassionate care. Dean truly loved you all.



Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Monday, May 6th, 2019 at the Rigby Idaho East Stake Center. The family will receive friends from 6 to 7:30 p.m., Sunday May 5th at Eckersell Memorial Chapel at 101 W. Main Street, Rigby, and May 6th, 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., at the Rigby Idaho East Stake Center. Burial will be in the Rigby Pioneer Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com. Published in Post Register on May 1, 2019