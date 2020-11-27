Dean Merrick Hossner of Ashton, ID, age 86, died suddenly at his home on November 25, 2020 of an apparent heart attack. He was born in Warm River on July 14, 1934, to Ralph and Ruth Hossner, their 5th child. He attended school in Ashton and graduated from North Fremont High School in 1952, where he lettered in football, basketball, and boxing.
Dean married Carma Kirkham at the First Methodist Church in Ogden, UT on February 28, 1953. They later settled in Ashton. They had two children, Tom and Marianne, who were the love of his life. Dean was a member of the 116th Engineer Battalion but was too young to serve in Korea. He worked as a manager at Valley Bank and Key Bank for 37 years. Dean was a Mason and Past Master of Ashton Lodge No. 73 and a current member of Eagle Rock Lodge No. 19. He also held membership in the Pocatello Valley of the Scottish Rite of Freemasonry as well as El Korah Shrine Temple.
He is survived by his wife Carma, his son Tom (Betty Jo) of Rocklin, CA, daughter Marianne, of Ashton, ID, brothers Clyde Hossner of Murrieta, CA, Lloyd (Yvonne) Hossner of College Station, TX, Don (Heddy) Hossner of Salt Lake City, UT, and Kim (Linda) Hossner of Fort Collins, CO, sisters Beth Habib of Ellensburg, WA, and Veda Nass of Huntsville, UT. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers George (Louene) Hossner, Keith Hossner, Lyle (Helen) Hossner, sister Nita Payne, brothers-in-law Helmi Habib, Thomas Nass, and sister-in-law Corrine Hossner.
The burial was at the Ashton Pineview Cemetery on November 28, at 11:00 a.m. with Masonic and military rites. Donations to the Shriners Hospital on Dean's behalf would be gratefully accepted.
