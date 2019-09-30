|
Dean L Roberts Jr., 72, of Shelley, passed away September 28, 2019, at MorningStar Senior Living Center. He was under the care of his loving family and Aspen Home Health & Hospice.
Dean was born October 18, 1946, in Caliente, Nevada, to Dean L Roberts and Wilma Lovell Roberts. He grew up and attended schools in Layton, Utah, and graduated from Davis High School. He also attended the University of Utah and Utah State University, receiving his Master's Degree in Range Science. He served in the United States Army.
On June 27, 1968, he married Linda Elizabeth Rogers in Salt Lake City, Utah. To this union were born six children, Kristin, Travis, Amy, Preston, Heather, and Rebecca. Dean and Linda made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho, where Dean worked as an Engineer for the INL. Linda passed away June 16, 2018.
He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in various callings. He enjoyed working on family history and watching John Wayne movies. He loved working in his yard and taking family pictures.
Dean is survived by his daughter, Kristin Roberts of Salt Lake City, UT; son, Travis Roberts of Alpine, UT; daughter, Amy (Mike) Swensen of Orem, UT; son, Preston (Rachel) Roberts of Lacey, WA; daughter, Heather (Heath) Mitchell of Shelley, ID; daughter, Rebecca (Jake) Clawson of Pocatello, ID; sister, Ruby Roberts of Layton, UT; brother, Lee (Janet) Roberts of Kaysville, UT; brother, Edward Roberts of Roy, UT; brother, Blaine (Carolyn) Roberts of Fruit Heights, UT; brother, Gary Roberts of Layton, UT; and 21 grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Linda Roberts.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 5, 2019, at the Idaho Falls Cedar Ridge Ward, 3195 S. Holmes Avenue, with Mike Tew officiating. The family will visit with friends from 10-10:45 a.m. prior to services. Burial will be in the Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery where Military Rites will be performed by the Bonneville County Veterans Memorial Team and Idaho Honor Guard.
Published in Post Register on Sept. 30, 2019