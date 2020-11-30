Dean Calvert Zollinger, 97 of Roberts died Friday, November 27, 2020, at Turtle and Crane in Idaho Falls.
Dean was born May 29, 1923.
He was drafted into the Army Air Core in 1945 and became a drill instructor. While serving in the military he met his future wife at church in San Antonio, Texas.
He married Bonnie Marie Morrow in San Antonio, Texas October 11, 1946. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple December 10, 1947.
He was an active member of the LDS Church and served a mission after he was married in Southern California. He went on to serve in many callings. He served several years in Roberts Ward Bishopric and later as a temple ordinance worker.
He farmed in the Roberts area for 16 years. He became an insurance agent in Jefferson County, Idaho for many years.
Dean enjoyed boating at Lake Powell, camping and traveling.
Survivors include his two daughters, Rosina (Ross) Miller of Spokane, Washington and Marie (Ian) Wright of Roberts, one brother, Clayne Zollinger of Declo Idaho, 15 grandchildren and 62 Great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, 2 brothers and 4 sisters and 2 great-grandson.
Funeral services will be Friday, December 4, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Roberts Chapel of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The family will visit with friends Friday from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. at the church. Burial will be in the Market Lake Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com
A special thanks to Hospice of Eastern Idaho and Turtle and Crane for the care given to Dean.