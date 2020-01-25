|
Deanna Dawson, 75, of Ririe, passed away January 22, 2020, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. She was under the care of Aspen Home Health & Hospice.
Deanna was born May 21, 1944, in Junction, Utah, to Lawrence Wesley Woods and Carmaletta Brindley McCulloch. She grew up and attended schools in Archer, Idaho, and graduated from Madison High School.
Deanna married Rell Cook right after high school and together they had three children. They were later divorced. She married John Wilhite and they lived in Caldwell, Idaho. Their combined family included his four children and her three.
On July 4, 1984, she married Rodney Darryl Dawson in Caldwell, Idaho. Deanna and Rodney made their home in Caldwell, Idaho, where Deanna worked as a lab technician for Simplot. She and Rodney moved to Ririe where Rodney passed away. Deanna spent the remainder of her life in Ririe.
She enjoyed the outdoors and loved to read.
Deanna is survived by her daughter, DeanNa (Brent) Burns of Ririe, ID; son, LaWrell (JoDee) Cook of Clifton, ID; son, Wesley (Annette) Cook of Sterling, OK; daughter, Penny (James) Otto of Pflugerville, TX; sisters, Debra Rumsey, Marqueta (Charles) Harrison, and Melanie (Reese) Clawson, all of Idaho Falls, ID; 11 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Rodney Dawson; brothers, Dean, Kirby, and Leston Woods; and grandson, Nathaniel Dailon Cook.
Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, January 30, 2020, at the Ririe Ward, 285 2nd West, with Bishop Matt Green officiating. The family will visit with friends from 10-10:45 a.m. prior to services.
Published in Post Register on Jan. 25, 2020