Debbie Baird
1957 - 2020
Debra "Debbie" Baird, 63, of Shelley Idaho, passed away October 10, 2020 with her devoted husband by her side.

Debbie's life adventure started on August 26, 1957 in Pocatello, Idaho as she met her loving parents Donald Eugene and Helen Iris Baldwin. She lived a fulfilling life as a daughter, sister, wife, mother, aunt, and friend to all. Debbie had many hobbies and interests. She especially loved spending time in Island Park with family and friends.

She is survived by husband, Jim Baird; daughter, Sara Harkins; mother, Helen Baldwin; brother, Kirk Baldwin; sister, Effie Kay Jones and nieces & nephews.

As per family request, memorial services will be kept private and for immediate family only.

Those wishing to honor Debbie's life; please consider a donation in her name to your local Humane Society.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nalderfuneralhome.com.

Published in Post Register on Oct. 15, 2020.
