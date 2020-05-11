Deborah E. (Monahan) Gallagher of Sacramento, CA contracted the coronavirus and passed away on April 22, 2020. Deborah Monahan was born in Toledo, Ohio on August 5, 1923 to John Monahan of Hudson, MI and Alice (Blakely) Monahan of Toledo, OH.



On September 23, 1944 Deborah married Harold (Hal) F. Gallagher of Toledo, OH. Harold was a Chemical Engineer. Deborah and Harold had seven children. They resided in Ohio, Illinois, and California before moving to Idaho in 1970, where they resided for 40 years. In Idaho Falls the family was active in Holy Rosary and Christ the King parishes. At first they feared they had mistakenly moved to the North Pole, but with time they learned to appreciate the changes in climate, the beauty of the snow cover, and the warmth of a fire on a sub-zero day.



They were amazed at the cloudless blue Idaho winter skies and trees covered with hoarfrost that turned Idaho into a winter wonderland. Camping in Grand Teton and Yellowstone National Parks became cherished family memories along with mostly futile attempts at skiing and the annual fifty-mile Boy Scout treks into wilderness areas led by intrepid scoutmaster and family friend Vince Aquino.



Harold retired, but accustomed to small town life and their many friends, they were reluctant to leave Idaho Falls. In time Hal contracted Parkinson's disease, and Pat, their 2nd son, returned to Idaho Falls to help mom care for him. After he died, when Deb turned 90, she left Idaho Falls to reside with Pat in Sacramento. During her remaining years, Deb's sons Pat & Charles and daughter-in-law Joyce attended to her every need and kept her going until age 96.



Deb liked to repeat her dad's saying that one parent could take care of ten kids, but ten kids could not take care of one parent. Deb may have worried that God had forgotten her, but God knew we needed her here and let her stay on. Deborah's long life was a blessing to all who knew her.



Deb was preceded in death by her parents John and Alice Monahan, her husband Harold (Hal) F. Gallagher, her sisters Mary Rita (Franz) Gouttiere and Ann (George) Ferstle, and son-in-law Peter Savord, all of Toledo, Ohio.



She is survived by her children: Tim (Yong) Gallagher of Spokane, WA, Kathleen Savord of Toledo, Ohio, Pat Gallagher of Sacramento, CA, Maureen (Monte) Miller of Meridian, ID, Alice Gallagher of Spokane, WA, Charles (Joyce) Gallagher of Sacramento, CA, and Sean (Therese) Gallagher of Seattle, WA; grandchildren: Jennifer Lacy, Brian Gallagher, Mary Pat & Matthew Savord, Marcus & Jackie Miller, and Daniel, Cate, & Jake Gallagher; great-grandchild Lara; and many nieces and nephews.



The family is forever indebted to Pat Gallagher and Charles & Joyce Gallagher for the thoughtful and attentive care they lavished on mother during her later years. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.



