Debra Lynne Phelps passed away on July 31, 2019 following a five year battle with ALS-Lou Gehrig's disease. Debbie was born in Idaho Falls on January 16, 1956 to Gerald and Bernice Jacobson Byerly. The family lived in Ucon and Debbie graduated from Bonneville High School in 1974. She continued her education in the administrative and secretarial field. She worked at Artistry in Oak, at the INEL, Health and Welfare Department for the State of Idaho and also Melaleuca where she continued until her illness forced her to retire. Debbie cared for her adopted daughter and son in law in her home and was raising her Grandson Tristan from birth. He and his sister Sarah have been the light of her life and she loved them as her own.
Debbie married Robert Burham at a young age and they adopted a newborn daughter Chelsea Lyn who passed away from a rare disease at 18 months of age. They were divorced at the time. Debbie married James Skunkcap and although they divorced she still considered his family as his own. She was married to Robert Pfeifer for several years and lived in Firth before moving back to Idaho Falls. They also divorced. She then married her eternal soulmate Rhett Phelps on September 28, 2018 and moved to Bennington.
Her disease progressed rapidly after that and she was cared for by her husband Rhett her son Kenny, her family, and the people of Bennington who loved her immediately upon meeting her. Deb was loved by everyone who met her. She had a loving, caring heart and was kind and thoughtful to everyone. She was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and was sealed to her family in June at the Star Valley Temple.
Deb is survived by her loving husband and his family of Bennington, sisters Audrey Hancock of St. Charles Idaho, and Maxine McCoy of Idaho Falls. Her adopted son Kenny Summers of Bennington, adopted daughter Lisa Summers of Idaho Falls, Her Granddaughter Sarah Thornley of Idaho Falls, Grandson Tristan Summers of Bennington, all her nieces and nephews, and many, many dear friends, She was proceeded in death by her daughter Chelsea Lyn, adopted daughter Mattie Pfeifer, her Parents and grandparents.
Services will be held at the Bennington LDS ward at 1:00 pm on Monday, August 5, 2019. Viewing from 10:00 to 12:45 prior to the services. Interment will be in the Montpelier Cemetery. Lunch will be served after for the immediate family at the Bennington ward church.
Published in Post Register on Aug. 2, 2019