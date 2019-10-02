|
|
|
Del Roy DeCoria, beloved husband, father, sibling, and grandfather, passed away September 30, 2019, at his home.
He was born on June 22,1942, in Blackfoot Idaho. He graduated from Bonneville High School, and then went to Ricks College for 1 year.
He liked to hunt, golf, throw darts, and ski, so much so he served on the Ski Patrol at Kelly Canyon Ski Resort.
He worked at Bearing Service, Kaman Bearing and later for SMC at the INEL where he retired.
He is survived by his loving wife, Irene; daughter Terri (Jerry) Hawkins; son Kurt (Barbie) DeCoria of Pocatello, ID; eight grandkids and many great grand children; sister, Diana Jean Skinner; and brother, Craig (Vondra) DeCoria. He was preceded in death by his mother, Bernice Elaine Call DeCoria and father, Kenneth Dale DeCoria.
No services will be held. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com.
Published in Post Register on Oct. 2, 2019