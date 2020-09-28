Della LaNae Hales passed away on September 21, 2020, at the age of 93 after a short period of illness. She was born December 18, 1926, to Bryant and Blanche (Hain) Rockwood. She was the seventh of eight children.
She married Dallas Hales on September 9, 1944, in Idaho Falls, Idaho.
Della was that special kind of warm, outgoing person who could easily make friends wherever she went. She could talk to anyone, anytime, anywhere, and have them smiling by the time she was done with them. She was always ready with a generous heart, a sympathetic ear, and a folksy turn of phrase. She was a remarkable, strong woman who spoke her mind, but always with kindness and a wink.
Della is survived by her husband of 76 years, Dallas Hales; her son, Terry (Michelle) Hales; her daughter, Kathryn (Arch) Steele; and former daughter-in-law, Linda Spencer Hales. She is also survived by four grandchildren: Amy (Scott) Luekenga, Wade Hales, Susan (Jon) Osgood, and Jennifer (Jason) Shelby. She is also survived by three great-grandchildren with one more on the way.
Special thanks and consideration go out to Karen Ferguson Waggoner as a friend, neighbor, second daughter, and caregiver to Della and Dallas Hales.
Della's ashes will be spread at a later date, and there will not be a service at this time. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to the Quartzite Food Bank. Donations can be made online at www.fqfoodbank.com
or by writing a check to Friends of Quartzsite Food Bank, P.O. Box 4051, Quartzsite, AZ 85359.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com
.