Della Werth
1931 - 2020
Della Neva Werth returned to her Heavenly Father on July 21, 2020 at her home in Groveland, Idaho. She was 88 years old at the time of her death. Della was born on November 28, 1931 in McDonaldville, Idaho. She had a twin sister, Stella Neva, who died in infancy.

Della was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She was a very ambitious and hard working woman. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She was a very good cook as anyone who sat at her table can attest.

Della was talented in many other ways as well, she loved to quilt and crochet. She would talk about many hen's parties she and her family would have quilting a blanket for a newly married couple or for a baby on the way. She also enjoyed playing cards with her sisters and family, especially pinochle, and was always elated when she would "shoot the moon".

Della was very strong willed and you always knew her opinion but she was also every bit as loving. Her presence will be missed in our lives but her strong spirit will continue to influence for many generations.

Della is survived by her son, Haven (Karen) Werth; grandchildren, Buffi Werth, Jacob Werth, Jerod (Akiko) Werth, Jason (Amanda) Werth; sister, Delores Sorenson; three great grandsons and one great granddaughter.

She was preceded in death by her husband, LaVern Werth; her parents; five sisters, and one brother.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, July 24, 2020 at the Groveland Cemetery in Groveland, Idaho. Family will meet with friends from 10:00-10:45 a.m. prior to the service at Hawker Funeral Home in Blackfoot.

Condolences may be shared at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.

Published in Post Register from Jul. 23 to Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Visitation
10:00 - 10:45 AM
HAWKER FUNERAL HOME
JUL
24
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Groveland Cemetery
HAWKER FUNERAL HOME
132 SOUTH SHILLING AVE
Blackfoot, ID 83221-3277
(208) 785-1320
Memories & Condolences
July 23, 2020
Haven, sorry for your loss. Peace be with you and your family.
Mike Crapo
Friend
