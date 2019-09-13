|
Delmar Anderson, 87, of Ammon, Idaho, died Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at his son's home in Ammon following his wife's death. He was under the care of Alliance Hospice.
He was born June 20, 1932, in Idaho Falls, Idaho to Justin Charles and Alice May McIntyre Anderson. He attended school in Ammon, Alder Creek (Leslie, Idaho), Idaho Falls, and Stanton (Shelley, Idaho). Delmar graduated from the Ammon High School. He continued his schooling and graduated from Ricks College with an Associates Degree and Brigham Young University with a Bachelor of Science and Master of Education Degree.
Delmar married Myrna Doreen Nielsen on June 27, 1951, in the Idaho Falls Temple. Born to this union were four children: Steven Del, Doyle Delmar, Gerrolyn Kathreen, and Cynthia Myrna. Delmar worked a variety of jobs and occupations to provide for his family. He farmed, raised sheep and cattle. He worked in the Bingham County Probate Court as a Rehabilitation Officer. He also taught sixth grade in Bonneville School District 93 for nine years. Delmar served on the Bonneville School District 93 School Board and on the Executive Board of the Teton Peaks Council of The Boy Scouts of America. Over the years he drove long haul trucks, school bus for Shelley and Bonneville School District 93. He drove Greyhound bus and bus for the Atomic Energy Division of the Phillips Petroleum Company. Delmar was a precinct committeeman in the community. In 1960, he developed 360 acres of sagebrush desert land in Rose and Morgan Pasture, west of Shelley, into a deep well sprinkler farm.
In 1982, he went to work for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints as a manager of the Idaho Falls, Idaho Bishop's Storehouse and Cannery. In 1983, Delmar accepted a position in Denver, Colorado as the area manager over the Bishop Storehouses and Canneries in the North America Central Area. His organizational skills and desire to serve others made him a perfect fit for this job. After his retirement and mission to Africa, he and Myrna returned to Idaho and built a home in Island Park, Idaho. The last three years he and Myrna were living in their son's home and later moved into Fairwinds Assisted Living Center in Idaho Falls, Idaho.
Delmar's life was work and service-oriented. He was called to serve a mission to Ontario, Canada (1953-1955). This was a great sacrifice for him and his wife, Myrna. She stayed home in Shelley, Idaho with their two sons and supported him during this time. Years later, Delmar and Myrna served a proselyting mission in 1978 to Rochester, New York. While in New York they were called to serve as the Directors of Volunteers over the Hill Cumorah Pageant. Delmar organized housing, devotionals, tours, meals, musical numbers, speakers, transportation, and schedules for 600 pageant volunteers. This was over a year-long process and was done without financial compensation. They continued to serve in this capacity after their mission release for an additional 5 years. After Delmar retired, he and Myrna served a Church Education System (CES) mission as coordinators over seminaries and institutes in KwaZulu-Natal, Durban, South Africa and Swaziland. They loved the African Saints and the country.
Delmar served in various callings in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served as a Regional Welfare Agent, High Priest Group Leader, Manager of the Ammon and Ammon West Stake Welfare Farm, a sealer in the Idaho Falls, Denver and Rexburg Temples, Bishop, Bishopric Counselor, and he served on seven High Councils. He was a gifted teacher and taught Gospel Doctrine and in Priesthood Quorums. His love, testimony, and understanding of the scriptures were evident to all who knew him.
Delmar loved Myrna. The thought of not being with her was very painful and difficult. He passed away 8 days after her death. They are now reunited, never to be separated. He is survived by his children: Steven Del (Norma) Anderson, Doyle Delmar Anderson, Gerrolyn Kathreen Anderson, and Cynthia Myrna (Eron) Higgs. He has 12 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandson. He is also survived by his brother, Kenneth Blaine Anderson, and his sister, Gloria Jolene (Larry) Haws.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Myrna Doreen Nielsen Anderson; father, Justin Charles Anderson; mother, Alice May McIntyre; his brothers: Dwain J (Lottie) Anderson, Vaughn Charles (Clara) Anderson, and Justin Jean (Doris) Anderson, and granddaughter, Michelle Lynn Higgs.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, September 21, 2019, at Ammon Stake Center, 2055 So. Ammon Road. The family will receive friends from 8:30-9:45 a.m., prior to services at the church. Burial will be at the Ammon Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.coltrinmortuary.com.
Published in Post Register on Sept. 13, 2019