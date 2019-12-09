|
Delmar Henry Rosen, 72, of Idaho Falls, passed away December 7, 2019, at University of Utah Medical Center.
Delmar was born November 30, 1947, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Henry Robert Rosen and Thula Marie Bailey Rosen. He grew up and attended schools in Idaho Falls and graduated from Bonneville High School.
On June 15, 1991, he married Alice MaRee Rosen in Idaho Falls. Together they raised five children: Angelica, Rachel, Charity, Amber, and Michael. Delmar and MaRee made their home in Idaho Falls, where Delmar worked in property management for the Idaho National Laboratory.
Delmar was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. In his spare time, he loved spending time outdoors waterskiing, snowmobiling, camping, or traveling. You could also often find him behind a good book or at the local theater catching a movie.
Delmar's living loved ones are his loving wife; four daughters, Angelica Ruth (Cameron) Orr of Eagle Mountain, UT, Rachel Anne (Cory) Watson of Rigby, ID, Charity Lea Mickelsen of Rexburg, ID, Amber (Andrew) Swearingen of Watford City, ND; son, Michael Layne (Nina) Sorensen of Idaho Falls, ID; sister, RoseMarie Doxey; 19 grandchildren, and 8 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Dwaine, Melvin Robert, and Marion J. Rosen; and sisters, Doreen and Katherine Doris Rosen.
Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 14, 2019, at 28th Ward Building, 2025 Jennie Lee Drive, with Bishop Matt Hansen officiating. The family will visit with friends from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. Friday at Wood Funeral Home, 273 North Ridge Avenue, and Saturday from 10 to 10:45 a.m. at the church. Burial will be in the Driggs-Alta Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com.
Published in Post Register on Dec. 9, 2019