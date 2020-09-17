Delmar T. Swatsenbarg, Jr. "Ted" passed away peacefully Saturday, September 12, 2020, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, with family at his side.
Ted was born March 4,1939, in Pocatello, Idaho, to Delmar T. Swatsenbarg, Sr. and Dorothy Luella Ray Swatsenbarg. Ted was the oldest of the boys: Jim, Paul, and George. As a boy, he roamed Pocatello hills and fished Portneuf River and Mink Creek with cousins, friends, and brothers. This began his lifelong love of the outdoors including hunting, camping, flower and vegetable gardening, and photography. As a boy, he experienced shortages of WW11, and received news and entertainment through radio or reels at Rialto Theatre for 9 cents. At twelve, Ted's mother, Dorothy, married Sam Miles. Later Ted was blessed with a new brother, Ray. Ted attended schools in Pocatello and graduated from Pocatello High School.
While attending Idaho State University, Ted entered Reserve Officer Training Corp. Ted completed initial training as Infantryman in Fort Ord, California, in the summer of 1962. Ted served in the Army Reserve.
Ted married Eleanor Mulick in December of 1962. This union blessed Ted with births of John Andrew "Andy" and Laurie Kathryn.
In 1963 Ted was introduced to National Cash Register (NCR). Ted was one of two who could pass the mechanical test required for hiring at that time. Ted began a career servicing NCR equipment in the region, traveling to Yellowstone Park and Jackson, Wyoming. In his lifetime, Ted experienced the advancement of electronic equipment, as well as progression of television, computers, cell phones, and FaceTime for visits.
In 1975, Ted met the love of his life, Christina Taylor, as well as children, Jason Matthew and Joshua Aaron. Ted and Chris married in February 1976. At a later date, Ted, Chris and four children were sealed as a family in the Idaho Falls Temple.
As a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Ted served as Stake Clerk, Temple Worker, Home Teacher, and especially enjoyed Scout Master with Andy's troop.
In Ted's later years, he was impacted by Parkinson's Disease. Ted continued to enjoy many favorite activities with Chris at his side. It was always "time for ice cream." Ted's face would beam when holding his grandchildren. Ted was a loving man who was devoted to his family.
Ted is survived by his wife, Chris; children, Andy Swatsenbarg (Nok) of Syracuse, Utah, Laurie Anderson (Scott) of Idaho Falls, Jason Swatsenbarg (Kathryn) of Houston, Texas, Josh Swatsenbarg (Angie) of Idaho Falls; grandchildren: Justin, Rachel, Jeremy, Alyssa, Shayla, Trevor, Bennett, Robbie, Ava, Sarah, Isadora; brothers, Paul Swatsenbarg (Karen Lahr), and Ray Miles (Joyce); and sister, Charlotte Miles Webb (Chuck).
Ted was preceded in death by his parents, Dorothy, Sam, and Delmar; brothers, George and Jim Swatsenbarg (Linda), and David Miles (Marilyenn).
A Private Family Graveside Service will be held at Rose Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Parkinson.org
.
Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com
.