1/1
Delores M. (Gleed) Talbot
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Delores's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Delores M (Gleed) Talbot, 83, a life-long resident from Blackfoot, Idaho, passed away on September 1, 2020, in Mapleton, Utah.

Delores was born, November 24, 1936, to Henry L. Gleed & Estella M Price. She grew up in Malad Valley Idaho in Deep Creek Canyon. Attending schools in Malad

Delores married Lorin M Talbot on June 7, 1957 in the Logan Utah LDS Temple.

Lived in Pocatello Idaho while her husband attended ISU and then to Blackfoot, Idaho.

Drove a school bus for Miles Bus Company. Ticket Office Manager for night show performances for several years at the Eastern Idaho State Fair. Worked for the Blackfoot School District for 18 years as a Secretary at the Middle School, Jr High and High School.

Survived by her husband, Lorin M Talbot, her children: Kevin Talbot (Chubbuck, ID), Dal (Kelle) Talbot (Covington, WA), Terena (Thane) Anderson (Spanish Fork, UT), and Layne (Bobbi Jo) Talbot (Valley Grande, AL); and 18 Grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren (soon to be 2 more great-grandchildren); and her sister, Mary Beth Larsen John (Malad, ID).

Preceded in death by her son, LaVern G; her parents, Henry L & Estella M Gleed; sister, Nadine Gleed; and brother, Neal Gleed.

Delores was a lifelong active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She always lived her life to the fullest in the service of others.

A family graveside service will be held at the Malad City Idaho Cemetery on September 5, 2020. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.walkermemorials.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post Register from Sep. 4 to Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Graveside service
Malad City Idaho Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Walker Mortuary - Spanish Fork - Spanish Fork
187 South Main Street
Spanish Fork, UT 84660
(801) 798-2169
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Walker Mortuary - Spanish Fork - Spanish Fork

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved