Delores Nellie Browning Stephens, 80, passed away January 11, 2019, at home, in Las Vegas, with her daughter and granddaughter at her side. Her death was caused by complications from a fall and the advancement of Alzheimers. Delores was born October 25, 1938, in Idaho Falls, ID. She met and married her husband, Carl J, in Shelley, on May 4, 1958. Delores and her small family moved to Las Vegas, NV in 1962. She worked in the casino industry and in customer service. Delores loved to travel with her family and enjoyed two cruises, as well as numerous trips to Big Bear, CA and to Idaho to visit her family. She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl J; son, Brett, and grandson, Blair. Delores is survived by her daughter, Carla; son. Blake; three grandsons; one granddaughter; and three great granddaughters; two brothers; and one sister.Her wish was to be cremated. A Memorial Service is scheduled on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at the Shelley LDS Chapel on Park Ave. She will be laid to rest in the Shelley cemetery. Delores was a cherished Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother, Sister, Daughter, Aunt, and friend to all. She is at peace and wrapped in the loving arms of Our Lord. Published in Post Register on July 10, 2019